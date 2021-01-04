Cloud cover, chance of showers throughout evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Nice to see the sun on the first Monday of 2021!

As an upper-level disturbance passes through the region tonight and Tuesday, clouds will increase again overnight, and a few showers will be possible through the afternoon.

In the mountains, the NW flow will lead to more snow showers. Accumulation in most cities and towns will be on the light side, up to an inch. However around 5000’+ up to 5-6 inches are possible!

Dry weather returns for Wednesday and most of Thursday. Another storm system will move in Friday, bringing possibly more significant snow to the mountains, with a rain/snow mix along I-40 and maybe even near the Charlotte area.

Still too early to nail down all the details–keep checking in for updates!

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 35.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Few showers possible. High 53.