Closings

Updated: Jan 17, 2022 / 06:06 PM EST

A

Avery County Schools

AVERY Public School

Closed Tomorrow
Wednesday TBD

C

Cabarrus County Schools

CABARRUS Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

MECKLENBURG Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Chester County Schools

CHESTER Public School

Full Remote

F

Fort Mill Schools

YORK Public School

Full Remote

G

Gaston Christian School

GASTON Parochial School

Closed Tomorrow

Gaston County Schools

GASTON Public School

Closed Tomorrow

I

Iredell-Statesville Schools

IREDELL Public School

Closed Tomorrow

L

Lake Norman Charter School

MECKLENBURG Charter School

Closed Tomorrow

N

Newton-Conover City Schools

CATAWBA Public School

Closed Tomorrow

R

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN Public School

Closed Tomorrow

U

Union County Schools

UNION Public School

Closed Tomorrow

W

Watauga County Schools

WATAUGA Public School

Closed Tomorrow

