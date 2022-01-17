Closings
Updated: Jan 17, 2022 / 06:06 PM EST
A
Avery County Schools
AVERY Public School
C
Cabarrus County Schools
CABARRUS Public School
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
MECKLENBURG Public School
Chester County Schools
CHESTER Public School
F
Fort Mill Schools
YORK Public School
G
Gaston Christian School
GASTON Parochial School
Gaston County Schools
GASTON Public School
I
Iredell-Statesville Schools
IREDELL Public School
L
Lake Norman Charter School
MECKLENBURG Charter School
N
Newton-Conover City Schools
CATAWBA Public School
R
Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN Public School
U
Union County Schools
UNION Public School
W
Watauga County Schools
WATAUGA Public School