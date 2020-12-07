Clearing skies Monday begins mostly sunny week; temps start cold before gradual warmup

Monday will start on a cloudy note with skies clearing a little as we head into this afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average as highs will only top out around 50 degrees.

Some of the mountain areas could see minor snow accumulations through Monday morning with less than an inch expected for most locations.

Tomorrow will be completely sunny but cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

The rest of the week will feature sunny skies and a warming trend that will take highs from the 40s into the 60s by the end of the week.

The next rain maker moves in Saturday and lingers into Sunday morning. At this point, models indicate the rain should be an overnight event when most are asleep.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Hi: 50 Low: 29

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 48 Low: 27

