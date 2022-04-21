(PINPOINT WEATHER) – A few patchy clouds will be around the area today as a cold front passes by to our north. With dry air and high pressure in control, we do not expect to see any precipitation from this front. It will also be seasonable today with high hitting the middle 70s.

Sunshine will be the big story again on Friday as high pressure holds its ground! Temperatures will soar into the low 80s on Friday afternoon.

It will be a great weekend to get outdoor across the Carolinas with highs in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of rain will be next Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Stay tuned for more updates on this system, but until then enjoy the dry stretch!

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Hi: 75

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Lo: 53

Friday: Sunny and warm. Hi: 82