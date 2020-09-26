Clear, dry weekend ahead after rainy end to week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a rainy and in some parts, stormy Friday, the weekend is overall looking drier!

We still can’t rule out a couple of lighter showers or drizzle through Saturday, along with some fog early in the morning, but not enough to cancel any outside plans.

Highs top out in the warmer upper 70s Saturday and a few degrees warmer on Sunday with breaks of sunshine.

Unsettled weather returns early next week as another cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers and storms Monday into Tuesday, then cooler and drier weather to wrap up the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of light rain. Patchy fog. Low 64.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, slight shower chance. High 78.

Sunday: Partly sunny. 64/81.