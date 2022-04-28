(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Rinse, wash, and repeat!

Thursday starts off chilly with temperatures settled in the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Winds are light and will remain that way throughout the day, mainly coming out of the north between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

High pressure will linger through Thursday making way for mostly sunny skies and highs warming up into the mid-70s. Thursday will look a lot like Wednesday with warm and dry conditions.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s tonight and Friday morning with mid-70s returning to finish the workweek. Clouds will build late with scattered showers developing.

As a low pressure system tracks towards the great lakes, a warm front will push north into the Carolinas and deliver scattered rain and storm chances to the Carolinas for Saturday.

Sunday will then see the passing cold front deliver another round of afternoon showers and storms.

Look to see temperatures rebound into the low to mid-80s next week with our unsettled pattern continuing.

Today: Sunny & Warm. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low: 51.