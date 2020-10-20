Clear, cool night ahead; temps on the rise this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another clear, cool night ahead with high pressure still in control. Lows drop towards 50 degrees by morning.

A cold front starts to make its approach to the west tomorrow, but it stalls. That will keep us warm and dry, with temperatures headed back above average in the upper 70’s.

We keep a few clouds and warm upper 70’s through Thursday as we stay ahead of the front. We’ll stay dry as rain continues to miss us with the storm track staying to our north west.

By Friday the stalled pattern starts to shake and a cold front comes through on Saturday. Showers are possible Saturday afternoon with temperatures staying above average. It looks like rain exits Sunday into Monday with highs in the middle/ upper 70’s.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 50.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 77.