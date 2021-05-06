Clear, beautiful spring day ahead; weak cold front could bring overnight shower

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be a beautiful spring day across the Carolinas Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.

A weak cold front could bring more clouds and a passing shower overnight into early Friday morning, but it will not be much and most of the time will be dry.

The clouds and lingering showers will quickly move out Friday morning leaving us with pleasant conditions for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler behind the front on Friday with highs topping out around 70 degrees.

The weekend is looking good for any Mother’s Day plans you may have! Clouds and sunshine will be featured both days as high pressure settles into the region. Highs will hold in the lower 70s on Saturday before rebounding to near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Thursday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 73

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Lo: 49

Friday: Shower early, partly sunny. Hi: 70