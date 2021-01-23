Clear and sunny weekend with lots of rain on the way to start new week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Cold and frosty conditions are expected overnight with lows in the middle 20s under mainly clear skies.

We will end the weekend with some sunshine and highs in the low to mid-50s. Clouds will begin to increase late in the day with a few showers possible Sunday night as a storm system approaches the Carolinas.

Rain will be the big story on Monday, so get your umbrella ready! Some of the rain could be heavy at times on Monday with totals around a half of an inch to an inch possible.

Otherwise, look for cloudy skies with highs in the middle and upper 50s. A shower could linger into Tuesday morning, but most of the day should be dry with partly sunny skies.

Another big rain event will push in for Wednesday and Thursday. This storm could bring some wintry weather to the Mountains and Foothills for midweek.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lo: 26

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 53

Monday: Damp and dreary. Hi: 57 Lo: 4