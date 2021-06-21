Claudette regains tropical storm strength over NC; showers moving out of Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Claudette is exiting east this morning, showers and downpours are done locally!

As Claudette exits the Carolinas, it has re-intensified into a tropical storm with winds getting stronger within the center of circulation. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect along the coast for tropical storm force winds and rough waters possible from the Cape down to Wilmington today. Claudette rushes out to sea on Tuesday.

Locally, today will be much quieter than yesterday! High pressure squeezes in behind Claudette. You’ll find mostly sunny skies across the Piedmont, but it will be hot and humid ahead of our next front. Expect highs in the lower 90s.

While most of us stay dry today, a few showers/ storms are possible in the higher elevations late today as that cold front approaches. A few storms may be possible tonight, but the brunt of the front comes through tomorrow.

After a muggy start in the 70s, highs will reach the low to middle 80s on Tuesday. Expect scattered showers/ storms to roll in with the front in the afternoon. Heat/ humidity could fuel some strong to severe storms capable of damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. Keep the FOX46 Weather App handy on Tuesday!

The front clears on Wednesday leaving us mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid Wednesday and Thursday. Highs both days will be in the low to middle 80s!

Our next front starts to approach Friday with showers/ storms possible through the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot. Storms possible NW late. High: 92.

Tonight: A few storms, partly cloudy. Low: 72.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT* Strong/ severe storms possible — Tomorrow: Scattered showers/ storms. High: 84.