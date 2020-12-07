Chilly, wet weather hangs around through Monday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A fast-moving low-pressure system brought clouds, scattered snow showers in the mountains and rain showers to parts of the Charlotte area Monday.

Some snow and wind will continue overnight in the mountains before tapering off Tuesday morning. Watch for some slick spots on mountain roads!

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Avery County until 6 a.m. High pressure takes over the the rest of the week, bringing a dry, sunny stretch with warming temperatures.

The next front moves in over the weekend with some showers late Saturday into Sunday.

Tonight: Clearing and colder. Low 28. Breezy at times.

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. High 50.