Chilly weather, showers welcome in the winter season to Charlotte; gradual warmup ahead into Christmas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures are hovering in the low 30s and upper 20s for the second morning in a row. This morning features a bit more cloud cover than yesterday though as moisture builds into the Carolinas.

We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will track from the Gulf of Mexico through Florida towards the Outer Banks. This will kick up a good amount of moisture into the Carolinas.

Look for Tuesday to sit in the mid to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will be spotty and isolated in nature and likely stay focused south and east of the Queen City.

Anyone who sees rain this afternoon will likely only measure a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch at best. Areas north and west of the Queen City may see just cloudy skies with a few pockets of sunshine.

Tonight will hold on to some lingering showers & cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid to low 30s overnight. Wednesday will usher in clearing skies and afternoon highs making a run for the mid-50s.

Cool afternoons and cold overnights will finish off the week before temperatures ramp up into the upper 60s for Christmas.

Look for the Holiday weekend to be mild and cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Today: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High of 47.

Tonight: Lingering Clouds & Cold. Low 34.