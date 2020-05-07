Chilly temps will stick around through Mother’s Day weekend

It was a record-tying cold start Thursday morning in Charlotte with a low of 38. That’s going to be the theme through the weekend–more record cold.

There’s also another round of rain to talk about. The next cold front moves in late tomorrow, with increasing clouds in the morning, then scattered showers late afternoon and evening.

The wind will pick up again as well, gusting around 30 mph. Bring in any light, loose outdoor items.

As a reinforcing shot of cold air moves in, rain will change to snow in the mountains early Saturday. An inch or two is possible in the highest elevations, but it won’t stick around long with the May sun angle.

Mother’s Day weekend is dry, just cool. The coldest morning will be Sunday, with lows near freezing for many.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 43.

Friday: Clouds increase. Windy at times. PM showers. High 68.