Chilly start to Friday before a gradual weekend warmup; rain chances return before Thanksgiving

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Warmer temperatures will move into the area Friday afternoon and stick around through this weekend.

Expect sunny skies today and tomorrow with highs in the mid-60s and low-70s.

Sunday will stay mild but clouds will move into the region. A cold front will put a slim chance for showers across the viewing area but most of the rain will fall in the mountains.

The front will pass through on Monday putting a slim chance for rain in the forecast on Monday.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

Tuesday looks dry but another front will put more showers in the forecast Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Keep checking back in with FOX 46 on-air and online for the latest.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 66 Lo: 42

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 71 Lo: 45

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE