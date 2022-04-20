(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Cold and clear this morning with a big warm-up on the way!

You’ll want to grab the jackets and hoodies this morning and maybe even a hat! Temperatures have dipped into the 30s and even upper 20s overnight.

Wednesday will see mostly clear skies and light winds with afternoon highs making a run for the upper 60s. Layers will be the name of the game as the big swing in temps will be felt throughout the day.

We only get warmer from here with Thursday hosting more sunshine with highs in the mid-70s. This is actually right on the money for what we would expect this time of year.

High pressure will stay in control through the weekend with low 80s taking hold by Friday and lingering into the weekend. We’ll kick it up a notch next week with Monday kicking off the work week with highs in the mid-80s.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas early next week bringing our next chance for rain on Tuesday.

Today: Sunny & Mild. High: 68.

Tonight: Chilly & Clear. Low: 46