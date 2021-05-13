Chilly start gives way to mostly clear afternoon, isolated shower possible late

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a chilly start to your Thursday, we will see a beautiful afternoon with high pressure nudging in from the north. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. There could be an isolated late-day shower, but most of the area will remain dry.

Friday will be another similar day with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. A stay shower or two will once again be possible on Friday, but it will not be much for most locations.

The nice weather will stick around through the upcoming weekend with plenty of sunshine both days. High temperatures will also climb into the middle and upper 70s this weekend.

Better rain chances return for the start of next week.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine and nice. Hi: 68

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 48

Friday: Partly sunny, 20% shower. Hi: 71