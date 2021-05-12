Chilly night with dry, warm conditions ahead

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Is it May, or still January? That’s certainly what it felt like on Wednesday!

Temps went from the 60s overnight down to the 40s & 50s in the afternoon! On top of that we had the clouds and rain. If you didn’t like it, we’ve got drier–and warmer–weather on the way!

It will still be chilly tonight as lows settle in the upper 30s and low 40s early Thursday. It could get a little colder on the mountain tops with some patchy frost possible. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Avery County until 8 am Thursday.

It will be a much brighter start to Thursday with the chilly temps. Under a mix of sun & clouds in the afternoon, temperatures warm into the upper 60s. Another disturbance may spark a few showers by evening, mainly in the mountains and foothills. That slight chance of showers continues for Friday as well, but most areas stay dry.

High pressure builds in for most of the weekend, giving us sunshine and pleasantly warm temps in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll be around 80 to start next week, but with the return of scattered showers and storms.







Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 43.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Slight chance shower. High 68.