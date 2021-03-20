Chilly night ahead with warm next two days before mid-week storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A chilly night is in store for our area with lows dipping into the middle 30s under mainly clear skies.

The dry weather will stick around on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The brisk north breeze will stick around for the rest of the weekend making it feel a bit cooler at times.

The workweek is expected to start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. Clouds will roll into the area on Tuesday out ahead of the next storm system. We may also see a few showers popping up on Tuesday, but it’s a slight chance and most of the day should be dry.

Highs will hold in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday before climbing into the lower 70s for the end of the week. Showers and thunderstorm are expected for Thursday and Friday, so stay tuned for the latest info!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lo: 36

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. Hi: 60

Monday: Clouds and sun. Hi: 64 Lo: 41