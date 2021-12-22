Charlotte Travel Forecast: Showers taper off Wednesday as sunny, breezy weather moves in; skies stay clear through Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Showers taper off Wednesday morning and light snow flurries in the mountains have eased up. Today starts off chilly with temperatures locked in the low 40s and mid to upper 30s.

High pressure will take over this afternoon which will deliver mostly sunny skies behind this morning’s showers. Highs will peak slightly above normal, likely landing in the upper 50s.

We can expect cooler and much breezier conditions for our higher elevations as winds pick up out of the north and usher in some cooler conditions. Mountains will see winds between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts as fast as 35 miles per hour!

Brisk and cold weather will take over tonight as lows plummet into the mid-20s overnight under clear skies. Thursday will likely rebound in the low 50s before a gradual warm-up ahead of Christmas.

Friday will be above normal again as sunshine lingers into the weekend. Highs will peak in the low 60s on Friday before making knocking on the door of 70 degrees on Christmas.

We’ll likely stay dry and mild until early next week.

Today: Clearing Skies. Cool Afternoon. High of 58.

Tonight: Clear & Brisk. Low 26.