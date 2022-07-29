(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We finish off the work week with 90s and afternoon storms yet again!

You’ll feel the mugginess almost instantly when heading out this Friday morning with warm temps in the 70s and partly cloudy skies. Highs will peak in the mid-90s with another round of afternoon showers & storms.

Look to see a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for much of North Carolina which hosts a threat of damaging winds and heavy downpours. Be on the lookout as these downpours can lead to some localized flooding.

In terms of the heat, Richmond County will see a Heat Advisory today with a heat index near 105 to 109 degrees. Be sure to take plenty of breaks inside and pay attention to signs of heat sickness.

Storms taper off this evening with overnight lows dipping into the mid-70s. Saturday will see a bit of relief from the heat with the upper 80s on tap. We trade the 90s for more abundant storms though with a good chance of heavy downpours and isolated storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Storm chances will linger into Sunday with upper 80s finishing off the weekend before low 90s and intermittent storm chances return early next week.

Today: Hot & Humid with Afternoon & Evening Storms. High: 96.

Tonight: Warm, Muggy and Partly Cloudy. Low: 74.