(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’re turning up the heat Wednesday but thankfully humidity will be limited.

Wednesday starts off in the 60s this morning under mostly clear skies. Winds are calm but will shift out of the north as the day matures.

Highs will be well above normal and near-record levels, peaking in the upper 90s just shy of 100 degrees. Today’s record high of 100 was set back in 2015.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for Mecklenburg & Union counties between 10 AM and 8 PM due to the heat and excessive transmissions around the Queen City. Be sure to limit strenuous activity outdoors and carpool to and from work if possible. Reducing emissions will be the best way to reduce the impacts of ground-level ozone.

After a hot afternoon, overnight lows will dip into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday will peak in the lower 90s but with higher humidity, it will feel hotter than Wednesday! An approaching cold front from the north will bring rain & storm chances for Thursday afternoon and evening.

We’ll hold on to this unsettled pattern for Friday and into the weekend as temperatures settle into the upper 80s and low 90s.

We can see a dip in temperatures arrive by Tuesday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot! High: 99.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 72.