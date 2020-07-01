Chances for showers continue with hot, humid conditions

Hot and humid weather led to another day of pop-up downpours and storms, mainly around the Charlotte area and South Carolina Wednesday afternoon, but there’s some drier times ahead!

As a front pushes south, we’ll tap into some slightly drier conditions. That means most neighborhoods stay dry Thursday and Friday, with the chance of storms staying on the low side.

Heading into the weekend and Independence Day Saturday, a few late-day storms will be possible once again. The chance of storms continues Sunday through early next week.

As for temperatures, expect more heat! Highs reach the low and mid 90s over the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 69.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Small chance shower/storm. High 91.