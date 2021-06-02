Chance of rain returns; unsettled weather pattern here through Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is a slight shower and t’storm chance Wednesday as a stalled front remains just to our south. We will also see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances increase on Thursday as a warm front lifts north of the region and a cold front approaches from the west. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday with heavy rain and strong winds possible.

The cold front swings through the area on Friday keeping us unsettled for the end of the week.

The front will push to our east by Saturday, setting us up for much drier conditions this weekend.

Temperatures will stay around average through the weekend with highs in the middle 80s each day.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 81

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers. Lo: 65

Thursday: Clouds; 60% showers/storms. Hi: 84