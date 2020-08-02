Carolina Beach prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hundreds of people packed on to Carolina Beach Sunday to soak up the sunshine before conditions take a turn as Tropical Storm Isaias tracks towards the Carolinas.

“It’s why they call it the calm before the storm,” Randy Riley said, who lives just six blocks from the ocean. He drove over to the beach to check out the crowd and there were plenty of people to see.

Conditions will start to change Monday evening into Tuesday morning which is when Isaias is expected to pass by Carolina Beach.

“We are prepared,” said Mayor LeAnn Pierce. Pierce has served on the city council for six years and this is her first storm leading the community.

Emergency personnel met Sunday morning to go over plans and gas up vehicles. Crews went around town to secure anything that was loose around town on city property.

“We don’t anticipate issuing any kind of evacuation orders right now,” Pierce said.

If shelters are needed those will run through New Hanover County. Pierce acknowledges the challenges that come with responding to a hurricane during a pandemic but said social distancing will be key.

Back on the beach people young and young-at-heart enjoyed the surf.

“I love the waves and give the day a 10 out of 10,” Willa Houlihan said, who is visiting with family.

Her mom, Candace, said they had already paid for the rental and if they have to leave for a day they will do that. As of right now, they just plan to ride out the rain.

There may be a point where the police shut down the bridge to the island. That will happen once sustained winds reach 45 mph.

The temporary closure would impact people along Carolina and Kure Beaches.