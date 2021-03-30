Calm day before the next storm: Severe threat returns Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday will be another beautiful day with even warmer highs in the low-70s this afternoon.

A cold front will swing through the area tomorrow and bring yet another round of storms into the area. Some of the storms will be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and isolated tornadoes possible.

The most active part of the day will be during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Once the front passes temperatures will drop like a rock. Highs will only make it into the 50s on Thursday and Friday with lows dipping into the upper 20s on Friday morning.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The weather will rebound just in time for Easter weekend.

Expect sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 72 Lo: 58

Tomorrow: 90% storms. Hi: 71 Lo: 45

Have a great day!