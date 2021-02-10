Calm before storm: Most stay dry Wednesday; stalled front brings heavy rain chances through weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on another cloudy and fairly mild note with temperatures in the 40s. A few scattered showers are possible across the FOX 46 viewing area today but chances are slim and most will stay dry.

Tomorrow will start dry but heavy rain will move in during the afternoon hours as a front settles in. The front will end up stalling over the region keeping rain in the area for days.

Expect rounds of heavy rain Thursday night into Friday with some freezing rain possible along the I-40 corridor early Friday morning.

Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy and wet with 70% and 50% chances for rain respectively.

We will get a brief break from the rain on Monday before another round moves in on Tuesday.

Today: 20% showers. Cloudy. Hi: 55 Lo: 44

Tomorrow: 80% heavy rain. Hi: 52 Lo: 41

Stay dry my friends!