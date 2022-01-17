‘Calm after the storm’: The sun will shine Monday but cold weather lingers; ice still possible around Charlotte

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’ve been lucky with temperatures hovering in the low 30s for much of the overnight, keeping most of the main roads clear. We still can’t rule out some patchy ice on those secondary and scarcely traveled roadways.

⚠️🚗ROAD HAZARDS:



❄️MTNS: Roads are snow covered. Gusty winds are blowing snow & dropping visibility.



🧊CLT: Main roads are ok, city streets not so much. Watch for icy patches especially on overpasses, sidewalks!



Melting on roads today, refreeze again tonight.@QCNWeather pic.twitter.com/FMRG9Hi8F9 — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) January 17, 2022

Martin Luther King Day will be the calm after the storm with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze out of the west. Highs will make a run for about 40 degrees which will provide some thawing throughout the day.

Tonight gets frigid with overnight lows plummeting into the 20s and teens under clearing skies. As high pressure continues to build winds will ease up which will enhance the overnight cooling.

Tuesday can still see the chance for patchy ice for your morning commute. Be sure to give yourself extra time and make sure to heed the winter driving safety tips.

Highs on Tuesday will be below normal, peaking in the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay below normal until mid-week with Wednesday rebounding into the low-50s.

Wednesday night into Thursday brings rain chances back to the Carolinas.

Thursday looks wet and cold, only making it into the upper 40s. There is a potential for snow on the tail end of this system heading into Friday but I’m waiting for more evidence in the models before jumping on board.

What we can say is we will likely get cold again, heading into this weekend.

Today: Chilly with Clearing Skies. High of 40.

Tonight: Cold & Clear. Low 23.