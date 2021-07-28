Bringing the Heat: Hot weather returns to the Charlotte area as temps inch toward triple digits

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be another steamy day across the Carolinas with highs hitting the 90s Wednesday afternoon. Heat index values could climb to around 100 degrees later today, so find ways to stay cool.

Little is expected to change through Friday with the heat and humidity remaining in full force. We will also have plenty of sunshine over the few days, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoons.

Rain chances will increase this weekend as a cold front pushes into the region. We will not see a washout, but you will need to keep your eye to the sky just in case a shower or storm pops up. This front will bring us some relief from the heat this weekend and early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Hi: 94

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lo: 72

Thursday: Plenty of sun, steamy. Hi: 97