Bringing the Heat: Hot, humid weather continues in Charlotte; stray afternoon shower, storm possible

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be another steamy day Thursday with highs hitting the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly sunny skies. Try to find ways to stay cool, because our heat index values will be in the middle 90s again this afternoon.

A stray shower or storm could pop up this afternoon, but it will be isolated and most places will remain dry. If a shower or storm develops in your area, watch for heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Little will change for Friday and Saturday as a southerly flow remains overhead. Partly sunny skies, higher humidity levels and steamy temps will be in place. Keep an eye out for spotty showers and storms each afternoon through Saturday.

Better chances for rain will move in on Sunday as a cold front settles into the area. This front will bring us scattered showers and storms through Monday. We will also see temperatures drop a bit behind the front later this weekend and into next week.

Thursday: Clouds and sun, Spotty shower/storm. Hi: 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lo: 72

Friday: Partly sunny, A few showers/storms. Hi: 93