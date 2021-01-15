Brief round of showers moves through mid-day; cooler temperatures, dry weather here through weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a fairly dry note with clouds increasing into the midday hours.

Rain showers will move into the viewing area just before noon and will move out just after noon. The rain will be light with less than .25″ expected through this evening.

Skies will clear by dinner time and the low will drop into the low 30s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a scattered shower and maybe even a sleet or snow flurries mixing in at times.

The rest of the forecast period looks VERY dry with the sun returning on Sunday and sticking around through Wednesday.

Temperatures will be very seasonal during that time with highs around 50 degrees each day.

The next chance for rain comes on Thursday. Have a great day!

Today: 60% midday rain. High: 51 Low: 31

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 20% showers. High: 47 Low: 28