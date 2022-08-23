(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday brings a break in storm chances with a bit more sunshine for the afternoon.

We start the second day of the work week comfortable with temperatures sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light throughout the morning before shifting out of the north later today.

Highs will be near normal for this time of year, reaching the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances take a break as drier air funnels in from the north.

Tonight dips into the upper 60s as cloud cover increases slightly. The cold front responsible for Monday evening’s rain will stall out just to our south which will help to keep a good amount of moisture over the Carolinas.

Look to see more of an unsettled pattern with intermittent rain and storm chances taking hold for the second half of the workweek and heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will settle into the mid to upper 80s until at least Monday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Warm. High: 87.

Tonight: Warm & Partly Cloudy. Low: 68.