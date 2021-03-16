Brief break from rain before storms move in Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Showers will be tapering off overnight, but with plenty of moisture lingering, some dense fog could form by morning.

We’ll get a brief break from the rain Wednesday morning and most of St. Patrick’s Day afternoon before Round Two moves in by Wednesday night.

The next round of showers will move in from the west Wednesday night through Thursday morning. You may hear thunder early Thursday morning while trying to sleep. But it’s the storms that may develop Thursday afternoon that could be more concerning.

With more warmth and instability, some storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, even a tornado. Plan now to have multiple ways to get any severe storm warnings, such as the FOX 46 Weather App, a NOAA Weather Radio, and of course checking in with us on FOX 46 News.







Tonight: Lingering light rain, cloudy. Areas of fog. Low 45.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy, showers move in late. High 65.