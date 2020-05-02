Beautiful weekend of weather in Charlotte

High pressure will settle into the southeast and bring us a couple of beautiful days full of sunshine this weekend.

Temperatures will be on an uphill swing with highs topping out in the upper 70s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.

There are a couple of disturbances that will pass through the region and bring some afternoon showers and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday. Chances for rain all three days are on the low side and most of the time will remain dry.

Cooler air will also be slowly creeping back into the area with high returning to the 70s for most of the week.

Have a great Weekend!

Saturday: Sunshine and beautiful. Hi: 79

Saturday night: Clear skies and comfy. Lo: 55

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Hi: 86