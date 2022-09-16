(PINPOINT WEATHER) — This may just be the weekend we’ve all been asking for!

Friday finishes off the workweek with a pleasant start as temperatures sit in the 50s and low-60s around the Queen City while mountain counties dip into the upper 40s.

Skies are clear with high pressure parked over the eastern United States delivering a light northeast wind for much of the day. Highs will peak near normal or slightly warmer in the low to mid-80s.

Conditions this evening will be PERFECT for Friday night football. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s with clear skies as the sun sets at about 7:29 PM. We’ll gradually fall into the low 70s as we head into the second half of many of those games tonight.

We dip into the low 60s yet again heading into the weekend, making for a cool and refreshing start to Saturday. Look for sunshine to stick around with highs peaking in the mid-80s.

If you plan on heading up to Boone for the App State game, you’re looking at low 80s for kickoff at 3:30 PM with an abundant amount of sunshine.

We’ll warm up gradually through the weekend with Sunday bringing mid to upper 80s into the region. We hit the upper 80s to low 90s by early next week!

Tropical Storm Fiona is forecasted to impact the US Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands before tracking south of Puerto Rico and turning north through the Dominican Republic. Fiona is likely to stay a Tropical Storm through this cycle as we head into early next week.

The track beyond impacting the Eastern Bahamas is still a bit uncertain at this time. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on Fiona and all things close to home through the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 84.

Tonight: Clear, Cool, & Comfortable. Low: 61.