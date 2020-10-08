Beautiful weather continues for end of week, soggy weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Our beautiful stretch of weather continues as we wrap up the workweek, but rain returns in time for the weekend.

High pressure remains in control keeping us cool and dry through this evening. Expect cool morning lows dipping into the middle 50’s. Sunshine helps temperatures climb again tomorrow with warm highs back above average in the middle 80’s.

By Friday, our high pressure that has brought us beautiful sunshine weakens as a tropical air mass starts to move in. We should stay dry on Friday with a few more clouds and cooler 70’s.

The remnants of what is now Hurricane Delta arrive in the Queen City by Saturday. Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Friday, unfortunately hitting some of the same spots still recovering from Laura with strong winds, damaging surge, and flooding rain.

The remnant showers quickly rush north into the Piedmont by the weekend with some showers around on Saturday. Sunday looks wetter with some locally heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder possible. Rain lingers into Monday as a cold front sweeps the tropical remnants east on Tuesday.

Temperatures stay cool. With clouds and rain around expect highs in the 70’s through the weekend.

Through the three-day period rain totals could approach 1-3″ with some of the higher totals in the mountains. Spottier showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as tropical remnants exit and the Queen City dries out.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 56.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm, high 85.