Bacterial Boom: Toxic blue-green algae still in area lakes thanks to warm dry fall

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — “There’s algae there. If we were to take this under a microscope, we would probably find it was microcystis.”

Brandon Jones is the Catawba Riverkeeper, “this has been a wild summer for algal blooms” and he finds that these blooms are still booming. “It’s just been a perfect storm of conditions.”





That perfect storm is warm, stagnant, nutrient-rich water. He explains, “We had a long stretch of really warm weather, very warm nights.”

Our sizzling summer lingered longer. October was the 5th warmest on record in Charlotte, running 5 degrees above normal.

Jones adds, “And then drought, so we didn’t have a lot of flushing of the system.” So far this fall Charlotte has a 3-inch deficit in the bucket, “and so it’s unusual to be talking about this late in the year,” he explains.

These cyanobacteria can be toxic to humans and pets, but the good news, it’s easy to spot. Jones reassures, “you’ll know it when you see it. The water is eerily green. It’s unnatural looking. People tell us it looks like there’s been some spill of dye.”

If you take a walk around Freedom Park you’ll find lots of warning signs. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services has them all over the park near the water. They’re meant to warn you that blue-green algae are still in bloom so that means don’t drink it, don’t swim in it, and make sure the pups stay away.

“When they’re ingested they can be associated with liver illnesses, short-term and long-term. They have been associated with liver cancer.” Haley Plaas is an Environmental Science Ph.D. student at UNC.

She’s examining the impact of these blue-green algae in our air. Air bubbles swirl among the algae and when they pop, they spray, “it can eject the water and also all the little bacteria and algae that are at the surface of the water into the air,” she explains.

We know blue-green algae is toxic to the touch, but new research is diving into the respiratory impact of these air bubbles. Plaas examines, “how likely are people coming in contact with this aerosolized or airborne blue-green algae? Is it carrying toxins in a concentration that we should be concerned about?”

We do know nationwide algae blooms are increasing thanks to climate change, “we know that rising temperatures and more people and nutrients are going to exacerbate the problem,” Jones explains.

Plaas adds, “we’re seeing harmful cyanobacteria, that blue-green algae grow in places that we haven’t seen before because it’s previously been too cold.”

But there are small things we can do to prevent big blooms. Just picking up after your dog can keep nutrient-rich fuel from getting into our waterways. Jones pleads, “Please don’t fertilize your lawn right before it rain. Please make sure you’re not fertilizing right up against the water. That’s really important.”