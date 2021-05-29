Backyard Grilling: Tailgate for NASCAR and ACC Baseball!

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you are headed to the Speedway, tailgating is looking up!

Race weekend won’t be a total washout as the only spotty showers are expected to be scattered on Saturday.

For Memorial Day, it’s back to sunshine! Cooler temps are another part of the story. As the front moves east, highs only top out in the mid 80s Saturday.

While some light rain may linger Sunday, the afternoon is looking drier.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers, storms possible. High 84.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, slight chance shower early. 57/71.

Memorial Day: Sunny. 53/80.