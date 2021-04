CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nice in the backyard for some grilling Sunday night! Expect a few clouds with temperatures in the 60’s! No umbrella needed!

The front that brought us some showers Saturday has cleared to the south. Expect more peeks of sunshine Sunday with warmer highs in the lower 70’s!