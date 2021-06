CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you’re grilling for lunch, you may run into a few spotty showers/ storms.

Have the FOX46 weather app handy! Any storm will be capable of lightning and locally heavy rain.

Any storms that do fire up will collapse by sunset, dinner will be much drier! Enjoy! Still warm and muggy though as you flip the burgers.