CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Beautiful night for outdoor grilling!

It stays mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the 80’s. It starts to get hot by tomorrow, highs will get into the lower 90’s.

If you spend time outside in the backyard this weekend, make sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water!