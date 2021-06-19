Backyard Grilling: Saturday is your night for outdoor grilling with Dad!

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Saturday is your night for outdoor grilling with Dad!

Father’s Day will come with heavy rain and lightning. Dry on Saturday, just hot and humid with highs in the lower 90’s. Stay cool and enjoy!

Tropical remnants arrive on Sunday. Right now, the tropical system is spinning along the Gulf Coast, lashing everywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle with heavy rain and tropical storm force winds.