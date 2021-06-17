Backyard Grilling: No chance of rain, low humidity and warm temps

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If your dinner plans include grilling this evening, weather-wise you’re good to go! No chance of rain, low humidity, and warm temps! Happy grilling!

Friday afternoon will feel hotter as 90-degree temps return. Then, over the weekend, the humidity is back. That’s because of low pressure moving out of the Gulf and tracking north into the Deep South. This low may become a tropical depression or tropical storm by the end of the week.

Regardless, this storm system will combine with a cold front moving in from the northwest, bringing the return of rain, storms, and breezy conditions. Based on the current track, it’s looking like we’ll get the brunt of the rain Monday into Tuesday.

Something we’ll be watching! Stay tuned for updates.