CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sizzling on the grill! Highs climb into the 90’s on Sunday!

With the heat and poor air quality you’ll want to stay hydrated and take breaks outside.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Otherwise, a clear night for grilling. It stays warm this evening, you can eat outside in a shaded area!