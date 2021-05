CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dinner for Mom outside tonight!

It stays warm today if you’re grilling out with Mom, and any special ladies in your life. A few clouds, breezy winds, and warm temperatures in the 80’s.

It stays warm this evening with temperatures dropping into the 70’s. Showers/ storms arrive Sunday night but should hold off until after dinner.