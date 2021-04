CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Soggy burgers and hot dogs on Saturday!

If you’re going to run out to the grill have the umbrella. Scattered showers/ rumbles of thunder linger through the evening.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Temperatures hold steady in the lower 60’s. Much nicer evening for outdoor grilling coming on Sunday!