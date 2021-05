(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Increase awareness and ask questions. That's the goal of many in First Ward Park as they attended the Rally for Palestine. Close to 200 people saying what is happening overseas needs to stop and they want to make sure their voices are heard.

"Unfortunately, the Palestinian people don't have a voice and that's what we're doing here today," said Ahmad Altaher, one of the organizers. "Is to give that voice, shed light, and bring attention to that."