CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Saturday will be a nice evening in the backyard!

A few clouds and cool, temperatures drop back into the 60’s this evening.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Another nice evening ahead on Sunday for Mom! You’ll be able to host in your backyard!

It stays dry and quiet, even warmer on Mother’s Day with highs in the lower 80’s.