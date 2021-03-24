Skip to content
Backyard Grilling
Lingering storms clear out Friday afternoon; next strong front arrives Sunday
Video
Severe Weather
At least 5 killed across South as series of tornadoes strike Alabama, Georgia
Video
Person possibly struck by lightning, Iredell Co. officials say
5 dead after 'devastating' storm blasts Calhoun County, Ala.
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Strong storms move east bringing tornado warnings, threat of torrential rain
Video
‘A birthday to remember!’: Tornado wraps NC boy’s 9th birthday present around pole on his 10th birthday
Video
Weather Forecast
Lingering storms clear out Friday afternoon; next strong front arrives Sunday
Video
Showers linger across area after day of strong storms
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Strong storms move east bringing tornado warnings, threat of torrential rain
Video
Weather Alert Day: Clouds increase Thursday before line of strong storms approaches overnight
Video
Warm-up continues through week with cloudy conditions, chance for showers
Video
Follow our FOX 46 Weather Team on Twitter
Follow @TaraLaneFOX46
Follow @FOX46Nick
Follow @fox46amanda
Follow @Elisa_Raffa
Tweets by TaraLaneFOX46
Trending Stories
Woman crashes into utility pole, dies in Burke County, troopers say
Body of missing Kannapolis woman found in ‘wooded area’ in Rowan County
Missing Salisbury 14-year-old found safe in SC, stolen car nowhere to be found, authorities say
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Fight between bear and wild hog in Smokies
Video
Massive container ship draws X-rated image before getting stuck, blocking Suez Canal
Gallery