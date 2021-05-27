Back to the Beach: Fishermen casting different lines as fish, sharks move due to warming oceans and overfishing

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s a busy season for North Carolina anglers. Both veterans and newcomers are lining up along the pier. But you can’t cast your line without doing your homework first.

“You can’t just go finishing anymore, you have to stay on top of the changes,” one angler told FOX 46.

Changes to seasons, sizes, and species limits, “now it’s a 10-day season, they say their numbers are really low,” he says, and even the fish themselves, “where you used to go to catch a lot of fish, nowadays is very subtle, you’re really challenged on catching fish now,” another fisherman remarks.

Dr. Janet Nye is a fisheries ecologist at UNC, “fisherman are used to fishing one species where they live and those fish move out of the area, then they have to figure out a way to adapt to that.” She’s uses tanks to change the water temperature to figure out what’s too hot and what’s too cold for these fish.

“Fish are cold-blooded and so every single aspect of their life is dictated by temperature,” she explains that even a 1 degree water temperature difference can affect their metabolism, how they grow, and when and where they migrate.

As our oceans warm and ocean heat waves become more common, steamy days have doubled in the last hundred years, so fish are packing up their bags, “some fish are moving out of the region and some are moving into the region” with impacts spilling into local fisheries, “it can be expensive to buy new boats, new gear and adjust to changing fish that are available,” Dr. Nye explains.

But not all fish species are moving at the same rate, “most species aren’t moving as fast as they should to keep up with temperature,” says Dr. Nye.

Some are dependent on reefs or sandy bottoms, others are dependent on a certain food source, so these new homes aren’t always welcoming.

“In fisheries management we’re used to just managing for historical temperature assuming that those temperatures will stay the same,” and the laws put in place to protect these fish need to catch up, “we really need to think about ok, what is our new normal and how are these fish going to thrive in the new warmer temperatures,” explains Dr. Nye.

“Shark fishing really exploded in the 70’s and early 80’s, there was a part of that that was in response to jaws,” Dr. Joel Fodrie is a fish expert at UNC, he’s part of one of the longest running shark research programs in the country.

“It’s taking sharks a fairly long time to recover, that’s just their life history. They reproduce slowly, they got to get pretty big before they can reproduce, and they don’t produce many babies at a time,” he says.

30 years into better practices in conservation, “in our survey we went a couple decades without ever catching a tiger shark and now we catch a couple a year,” says Dr. Fodrie, it’s a slow creep back up, and the diverse water temperatures and habitats of our state, “North Carolina is visited by over 50 species of sharks, they range from fairly small sharks to some of the larger ones,” make it a good home.

“They’re here different times of the year. Some pass by in spring, fall…Some are here in the summer, some are here in the winter,” explains Dr. Fodrie.

Like fish, shark migrations are triggered by seasonality in water temperature, but as oceans warm, “the middle of May is when sharks would show up, right now it might be as early as the beginning of May because we see a two-week shift in when certain temperatures show up,” Dr. Fodrie explains their North Carolina stay is getting longer.

Sharks are highly evolved, they can see, smell, and hear really well, and even sense electromagnetism.

“400 million years, they’ve proven to be resilient in a way that we’re testing in a way that sharks have never seen,” explains Dr. Fodrie.

And yet we are the ones that need to mitigate these threats better, “people have to adapt to climate change, the fish are already moving, they’re already adapting,” says Dr. Nye.

So from one fishermen to another, “take classes…everyone needs to practice a little conservation to keep those fish around for everybody.”