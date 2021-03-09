Back in the 70s! Warm, sunny weather dominates through Saturday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Yesterday was a beautiful day and today will be even better!

Expect clear skies this morning with temperatures quickly ramping up. By this afternoon highs will reach the low 70s under mostly sunny skies with some high thin clouds around.

Expect dry and mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend.

By Friday high temperatures will top out near 80 degrees!

A frontal system will try to sneak through the Carolinas this weekend. As a result, some cooler temperatures and rain chances are expected by Sunday and Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 71 Lo: 39

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 73 Lo: 44

Get out and enjoy this great weather while it’s here!